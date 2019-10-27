Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $1,382.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,388.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,225.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,264.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.