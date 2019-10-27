Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $214.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

