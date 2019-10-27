Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

