Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $262.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology exited the third quarter of 2019 with better-than-expected results. We are upbeat about the continued momentum in Invisalign volumes across all geographies. We are particularly encouraged by the solid worldwide Invisalign volume growth for teenage patient cases. We are impressed with the robust performance by Invisalign Go and Invisalign First during the quarter. Strong revenue growth from iTero scanners and services is also encouraging. On the flip side, Invisalign volumes in EMEA and iTero revenues declined sequentially in the reported quarter. Escalating expenses continue to build pressure on margins. Overall, the company has underperformed its industry in the past six months.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $243.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Align Technology by 195.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

