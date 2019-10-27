Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NYSE BABA opened at $174.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $439.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

