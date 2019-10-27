Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.27 and last traded at C$13.31, 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Algoma Central from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.34.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$159.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

