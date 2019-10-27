Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,423 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,730,000 after buying an additional 96,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,465,000 after buying an additional 316,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16,153.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

AMT stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $148.74 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,551. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

