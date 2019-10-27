Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $122.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $126.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.