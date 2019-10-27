Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $787.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $822.08 and its 200 day moving average is $761.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,367 shares of company stock worth $91,008,264. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

