Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.56 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after acquiring an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,490 shares of company stock worth $2,015,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

USB stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.