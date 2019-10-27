Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,158,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 974,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,128.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

