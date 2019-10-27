Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Nomura cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $2,756,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,704,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

