Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. Albany International has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

