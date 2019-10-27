Aladdin (ADN) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, BITKER, CoinBene and BitForex. Aladdin has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,973,108,612 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

