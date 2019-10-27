Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.16). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $79,335.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. Insiders sold 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $507,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,322 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,440,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

