Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Air China alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIRYY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. Air China has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.