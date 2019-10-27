Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,183,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after buying an additional 163,498 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,396,000. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 616,670 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 58,193 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

