Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.02

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 5259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $604.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,195.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Agilysys by 430.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agilysys by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

