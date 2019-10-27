Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

AFYA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.24. The business had revenue of $45.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

