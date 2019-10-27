AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. AFLAC updated its FY19 guidance to $4.35-4.45 EPS.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

In related news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $581,545. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

