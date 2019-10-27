Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $77.34 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.70.

In related news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.