Aeternity Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinBene, IDAX and ZB.COM. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $68.47 million and $40.19 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002274 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 334,527,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,706,261 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Radar Relay, HADAX, FCoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, Tokenomy, DragonEX, BigONE, IDAX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Zebpay, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Binance, ZB.COM, Koinex, Liqui, Mercatox, Crex24, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.