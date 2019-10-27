AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. AES makes up approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of AES by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AES by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AES by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 3,455,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.