Aegis Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Hold

Aegis cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.45.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Twitter by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 56,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Twitter by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 836,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Twitter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

