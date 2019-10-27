Adzcoin Market Cap Tops $69,996.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,996.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007393 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,761,463 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

