Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €850.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €725.00 ($843.02) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €703.63 ($818.17).

