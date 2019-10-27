AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 6,927 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.00 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

