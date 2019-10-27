AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,587 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 29.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 800,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 114.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 62.7% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 155,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 525,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

