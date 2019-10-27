Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,385. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $444.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,535 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 717,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

