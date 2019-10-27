ADES International (LON:ADES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.00

ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADES International in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 789.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.74. The firm has a market cap of $569.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.91.

In other ADES International news, insider Mohamed Farouk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,090 ($17,104.40). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,972,000.

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

