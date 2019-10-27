ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0122 on Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $185.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00035421 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000936 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 102,851,148 coins and its circulating supply is 82,709,138 coins.

The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

