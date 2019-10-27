ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of ACI Worldwide worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 393,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,692. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

