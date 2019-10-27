Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.60, approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

The company has a market cap of $71.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.99 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

