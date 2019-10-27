$992.15 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to post sales of $992.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $999.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $986.70 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $787.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

SPB traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,215. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,237 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 552,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 226,319 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $23,659,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 416,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

