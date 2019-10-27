$78.21 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the lowest is $77.29 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $75.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $307.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.82 million to $310.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $335.31 million, with estimates ranging from $318.55 million to $347.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 302,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

In related news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. Also, insider Victor Gallo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,028 shares of company stock worth $313,353. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PlayAGS by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PlayAGS by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 71.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

