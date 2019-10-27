7,626 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,705 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after acquiring an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,998,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716,373 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 542,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,068. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

