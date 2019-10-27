$7.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $7.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $28.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $29.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after buying an additional 240,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,084,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 204,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

