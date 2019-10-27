639 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $84.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

