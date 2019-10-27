6 Meridian Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 21.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 81,592 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

In other news, insider William A. Housey, Jr. acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.