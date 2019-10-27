6 Meridian Reduces Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $34,321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:WD opened at $62.56 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,542. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

