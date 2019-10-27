6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 9,326 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $384,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price target on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.