6 Meridian Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $24.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.