6 Meridian Boosts Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on WDR shares. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.86.

NYSE WDR opened at $15.83 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

