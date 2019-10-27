5,715 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $7,356,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. 5,061,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LYFT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,420.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

