5,241 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.69. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

