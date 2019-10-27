4NEW Trading Up 20.5% This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $14,539.00 and approximately $2,517.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00201172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.01486148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00120046 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.