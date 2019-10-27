$475.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $475.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.65 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $499.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 1,382,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,132. The stock has a market cap of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,595,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 87.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 847,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

