47,000 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in International Game Technology by 5,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in International Game Technology by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 6,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,971,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of IGT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

