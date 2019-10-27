36,485 Shares in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

