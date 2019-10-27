3,168 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Edison International by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Edison International by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

